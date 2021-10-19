Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 4.74%

Nifty Realty index ended down 4.74% at 516.1 today. The index has gained 25.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shed 7.05%, Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 7.00% and Macrotech Developers Ltd slipped 6.59%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 136.00% over last one year compared to the 55.13% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 3.73% and Nifty FMCG index has slid 3.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.32% to close at 18418.75 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.08% to close at 61716.05 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)