Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 1.22%

Nifty Realty index ended up 1.22% at 449.15 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd rose 3.40%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 2.97% and DLF Ltd jumped 2.38%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 39.00% over last one year compared to the 19.74% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.00% and Nifty MNC index has dropped 0.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.40% to close at 17153 while the SENSEX has slid 0.41% to close at 57362.2 today.

