Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.03%

Sensex gains 355 pts, Nifty ends at 17,100, VIX slumps 9%
Nifty Realty index closed up 3.03% at 399 today. The index has slipped 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 4.77%, Macrotech Developers Ltd jumped 4.24% and DLF Ltd rose 4.22%.

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 2.39% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.67% to close at 17100.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.62% to close at 57989.9 today.

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 16:00 IST

