Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.03%

The Nifty Realty index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 1.08% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 2.39% and Nifty Bank index increased 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.67% to close at 17100.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.62% to close at 57989.9 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU