Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 3.25%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.25% at 406.45 today. The index has slipped 14.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd added 7.40%, DLF Ltd jumped 5.10% and Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 4.40%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 15.00% over last one year compared to the 7.07% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index gained 2.76% and Nifty IT index increased 2.69% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.95% to close at 16013.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.10% to close at 53424.09 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)