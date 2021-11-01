Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 4.03%, NIFTY jumps 1.46%

Nifty Realty index closed up 4.03% at 518.8 today. The index has gained 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 8.07%, Sobha Ltd jumped 7.51% and Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 6.53%.

The Nifty Realty index has soared 127.00% over last one year compared to the 54.00% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 3.06% and Nifty Media index added 2.57% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.46% to close at 17929.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.40% to close at 60138.46 today.

