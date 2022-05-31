Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.01%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.01% at 411.7 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd jumped 4.81%, Sunteck Realty Ltd added 4.62% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 3.73%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 22.00% over last one year compared to the 6.43% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.80% and Nifty Media index added 1.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.46% to close at 16584.55 while the SENSEX has declined 0.64% to close at 55566.41 today.

