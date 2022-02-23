Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 3.15%

Nifty Realty index ended up 3.15% at 443.55 today. The index has lost 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, DLF Ltd jumped 6.12%, Sobha Ltd rose 5.38% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 4.86%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 28.00% over last one year compared to the 16.01% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.04% and Nifty Media index gained 0.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 0.17% to close at 17063.25 while the SENSEX has declined 0.12% to close at 57232.06 today.

