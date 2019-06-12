JUST IN
Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.05%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.05% at 274.75 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd fell 5.69%, DLF Ltd shed 3.65% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd dropped 1.79%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 9.81% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has slid 1.13% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.50% to close at 11906.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.48% to close at 39756.81 today.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 16:00 IST

