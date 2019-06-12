Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.05%

Realty index closed down 2.05% at 274.75 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Real Estate Ltd fell 5.69%, Ltd shed 3.65% and dropped 1.79%.

The Realty index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 9.81% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, has slid 1.13% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.02% on the day. In broad markets, the has dropped 0.50% to close at 11906.2 while the SENSEX has declined 0.48% to close at 39756.81 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)