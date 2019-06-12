Negative market breadth

Key benchmark indices hovered in negative zone in afternoon trade. At 13:08 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 202.28 points or 0.51%at 39,748.18. The index was down 63.10 points or 0.53% at 11,902.50. Power stocks saw mixed trend. Market sentiment was impacted by negative global stocks.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.59%, underperforming the Sensex. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.39%, outperforming the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 965 shares rose and 1300 shares fell. A total of 138 shares were unchanged.

Power stocks saw mixed trend. (up 2.69%), (up 2.38%), Company (up 1.51%), NHPC (up 0.81%), (up 0.33%) edged higher.

(down 0.69%), CESC (down 0.88%), (down 0.16%), (down 0.43%), (down 4.41%), edged lower.

NTPC was down by 0.59%. NTPC investment approval has been accorded for 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project, Phase-I in District Peddapelli, Telangana.

was up 0.03%. announced that the board of the company has approved the issue of Unsecured Listed Rated Redeemable Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of upto Rs 300 Crores on Private Placement Basis under a shelf disclosure document in one or more tranches.

was up 0.35%. launched 34 new models of water purifiers with RO, UV, UV LED, RO+UV, and including variants that enriches water with essential minerals.

Overseas, European stocks opened on a weaker note, retreating from the 3-week highs. Asian stocks declined on Wednesday. China's inflation data showed the price index in the country rising 0.6% year-on-year in May. The consumer price index also rose 2.7% year-on-year in the same period.

US stocks declined on Tuesday, snapping a six-day winning streak. reportedly said he is personally holding up a trade deal with and that he will not complete the agreement unless returns to terms negotiated earlier in the year.

