Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.07%, NIFTY Crashes 1.49%

Nifty Realty index closed down 3.07% at 420.9 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd fell 4.03%, Oberoi Realty Ltd shed 3.95% and Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 3.56%.

The Nifty Realty index has decreased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 5.36% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index has slid 2.22% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.49% to close at 16983.55 while the SENSEX has declined 1.46% to close at 57147.32 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)