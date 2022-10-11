Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 3.07%, NIFTY Crashes 1.49%

-
-
The Nifty Realty index has decreased 21.00% over last one year compared to the 5.36% fall in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty MNC index has slid 2.22% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.20% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.49% to close at 16983.55 while the SENSEX has declined 1.46% to close at 57147.32 today.
