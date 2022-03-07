Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 5.47%, NIFTY Crashes 2.35%

Nifty Realty index closed down 5.47% at 393.65 today. The index has lost 17.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd dropped 8.92%, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd shed 6.99% and Sobha Ltd fell 6.51%.

The Nifty Realty index has increased 10.00% over last one year compared to the 6.19% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Private Bank index has slid 4.77% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 4.58% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.35% to close at 15863.15 while the SENSEX has slid 2.74% to close at 52842.75 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)