Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.15%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.15% at 313.8 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 7.23%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 3.90% and Godrej Properties Ltd rose 2.24%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 94.00% over last one year compared to the 69.28% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 2.01% and Nifty Pharma index gained 1.22% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.52% to close at 15030.15 while the SENSEX is down 0.58% to close at 49902.64 today.

