Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.13%, NIFTY jumps 1.84%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.13% at 450.75 today. The index is up 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 10.47%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped 5.09% and Macrotech Developers Ltd gained 5.09%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 17.43% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 2.77% and Nifty Auto index increased 2.18% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.84% to close at 17287.05 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.84% to close at 57863.93 today.

