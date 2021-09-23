Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 8.66%, NIFTY jumps 1.57%

Nifty Realty index closed up 8.66% at 493.9 today. The index is up 31.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Oberoi Realty Ltd added 12.87%, Godrej Properties Ltd rose 12.72% and DLF Ltd jumped 8.89%.

The Nifty Realty index is up 133.00% over last one year compared to the 60.11% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index added 2.28% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.24% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.57% to close at 17822.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.63% to close at 59885.36 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)