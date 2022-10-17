Quint Digital Media allots 1,500 equity shares under ESOP

-
-
On 17 October 2022The Board of Quint Digital Media on 17 October 2022 has approved the allotment of 1,500 equity shares under ESOP. Consequently, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from existing Rs. 21,96,83,080 divided into 2,19,68,308 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 21,96,98,080 divided into 2,19,69,808 equity shares of Rs. 10 each.
