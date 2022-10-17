Aster Pharmacy enters into JV with Al Hokair Holding Group

To set up pharmacies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Aster Pharmacies Group LLC, a material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Holding Group to establish, manage and operate Pharmacy chain across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to market and commercialize pharmaceutical products within each Pharmacy under the Aster Pharmacy brand 2030.

Aster Pharmacy through this partnership aims to set-up and operate 250+ stores over a period of 5 years and provide ease of access to pharmaceutical and wellness products across the segments of Nutrition, Baby care, Skin Care, Home Healthcare etc.

Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 446 pharmacies in India, GCC and Jordan, including 201 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies under brand license agreement. Originating in UAE, Aster Pharmacy has become a household name and has emerged as the brand of choice amongst pharmacies due to its ease of access and customer first approach. During the last financial year, Aster Pharmacy recorded 8 million visits across its units.

