NTPC signs MoU with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan and its subsidiary

To demonstrate Hydrogen co-firing in Auraiya Gas Power Plant

NTPC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan and its subsidiary Mitsubishi Power India to demonstrate the feasibility for Hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in MHI 701D gas turbines installed at NTPC Auraiya Gas Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh. The total installed capacity of the Auraiya Gas Power Plant is 663 MW with four gas turbines operating in combined cycle mode.

Under this MoU, both companies will collaborate to carry out the study and identify key actions for introducing hydrogen co-firing at NTPC Auraiya Gas-based combined cycle power plant. The study will identify key actions for co-firing for various percentages of hydrogen e.g., 5%, 15%, 30%, 50% and 100% and the hydrogen required for the project will be supplied by NTPC.

