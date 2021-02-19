R Systems International receives NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation

R Systems International announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal - New Delhi Bench (NCLT) vide order dated 01 February 2021 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of R Systems International and RightMatch Holdings and their respective shareholders and Creditors (Scheme).

The said order has been received by the Company on 18 February 2021. Approval of Statutory Authorities in Mauritius is awaited in due course.

