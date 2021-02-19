Poly Medicure to allot 76.33 equity shares aggregating Rs 400 cr to QIBs

At issue price of Rs 524 per sharePoly Medicure announced that the QIP Committee at its meeting held on 19 February 2021 has approved the allotment of 76,33,587 Equity Shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 524 per Equity Share, i.e., at a premium on 519 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs 400 crore, pursuant to the Issue.
Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 44, 12,34,900 consisting of 8,82,46,980 Equity Shares to Rs 47,94,02,835 consisting of 9,58,80,567 Equity Shares.
The Issue opened on 15 February 2021 and closed on 18 February 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU