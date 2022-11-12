JUST IN
Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit declines 21.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India declined 21.90% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.229.24 0 OPM %16.3818.40 -PBDT1.261.54 -18 PBT1.071.37 -22 NP1.071.37 -22

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

