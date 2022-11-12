Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit declines 21.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India declined 21.90% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.229.2416.3818.401.261.541.071.371.071.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)