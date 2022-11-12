JUST IN
Pressman Advertising standalone net profit rises 28.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Pressman Advertising rose 28.32% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.693.44 7 OPM %37.4019.48 -PBDT1.931.39 39 PBT1.931.39 39 NP1.451.13 28

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

