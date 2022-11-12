Pressman Advertising standalone net profit rises 28.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.27% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Pressman Advertising rose 28.32% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.27% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.693.4437.4019.481.931.391.931.391.451.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)