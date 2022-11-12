Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 65.44% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 44.51% to Rs 45.52 croreNet profit of Permanent Magnets rose 65.44% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.51% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.5231.50 45 OPM %23.0221.75 -PBDT11.517.15 61 PBT10.296.27 64 NP7.664.63 65
