JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 65.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 44.51% to Rs 45.52 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 65.44% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.51% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales45.5231.50 45 OPM %23.0221.75 -PBDT11.517.15 61 PBT10.296.27 64 NP7.664.63 65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU