Permanent Magnets standalone net profit rises 65.44% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.51% to Rs 45.52 crore

Net profit of Permanent Magnets rose 65.44% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.51% to Rs 45.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.45.5231.5023.0221.7511.517.1510.296.277.664.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)