Pfizer standalone net profit rises 117.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Pfizer rose 117.61% to Rs 311.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 142.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 637.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 636.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.637.47636.2636.3529.76252.55202.19226.30174.96311.07142.95

