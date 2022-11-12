Pfizer standalone net profit rises 117.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.19% to Rs 637.47 croreNet profit of Pfizer rose 117.61% to Rs 311.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 142.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.19% to Rs 637.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 636.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales637.47636.26 0 OPM %36.3529.76 -PBDT252.55202.19 25 PBT226.30174.96 29 NP311.07142.95 118
