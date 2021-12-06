Rabi Area Up Around 6%

According to a latest update from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the rabi sowing area reported under Wheat is 200.66 lakh ha against 193.42 lakh ha area of last year i.e. increase by 7.24 lakh ha or 3.74%.

On the whole, good rainfall ensures Rabi sowing in 438.51 lakh ha as compared to 413.11 lakh ha last year, an increase of over 25 lakh ha or around 6%. Acreage under Mustardseed is in 77.62 lakh ha as compared to 61.55 lakh ha in corresponding period of last year, marking a sharp increase of around 16 lakh ha or 30%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)