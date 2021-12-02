Currency In Circulation Gains 4.5% This Fiscal

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged lower by 0.20% on the week to stand at Rs 29.83 lakh crore as on November 26, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money eased by 0.80% on the week to Rs 37.36 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 7.7% on a year ago basis compared to 22.80% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 4.5% so far while the reserve money has gained by 3.8%.

