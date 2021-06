Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 125.07% in the March 2021 quarter

Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 694.73 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 125.07% to Rs 73.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 32.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 694.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 585.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.96% to Rs 277.16 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 229.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Sales declined 0.37% to Rs 2418.14 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 2427.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.

