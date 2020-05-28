Radico Khaitan standalone net profit declines 1.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 585.36 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan declined 1.54% to Rs 38.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 585.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.97% to Rs 227.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 188.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 2427.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2096.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

