Radico Khaitan standalone net profit declines 1.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.78% to Rs 585.36 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan declined 1.54% to Rs 38.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.78% to Rs 585.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 509.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.97% to Rs 227.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 188.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 2427.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2096.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales585.36509.98 15 2427.042096.95 16 OPM %14.0614.05 -15.3216.71 - PBDT76.0267.51 13 349.39328.14 6 PBT62.6256.65 11 296.86285.70 4 NP38.4539.05 -2 227.50188.06 21
