Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 22.43% to Rs 39.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 498.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 461.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.41% to Rs 190.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1986.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

