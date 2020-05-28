Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 24.85% in the December 2019 quarter
Vaibhav Global hits 52-week high after robust Q3 result
Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.37 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Vaibhav Global augments senior management capacity to drive long-term growth
Golechha Global Finance standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 498.05 croreNet profit of Vaibhav Global rose 22.43% to Rs 39.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 498.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 461.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.41% to Rs 190.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1986.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales498.05461.53 8 1986.471813.98 10 OPM %11.329.04 -13.1811.20 - PBDT56.2545.56 23 267.70212.76 26 PBT48.4239.27 23 236.34188.16 26 NP39.7432.46 22 190.26154.17 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU