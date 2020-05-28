JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Wipro, United Spirits, Vedanta to be watched
Business Standard

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 22.43% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 498.05 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 22.43% to Rs 39.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 498.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 461.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.41% to Rs 190.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 1986.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1813.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales498.05461.53 8 1986.471813.98 10 OPM %11.329.04 -13.1811.20 - PBDT56.2545.56 23 267.70212.76 26 PBT48.4239.27 23 236.34188.16 26 NP39.7432.46 22 190.26154.17 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU