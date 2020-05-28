Prism Johnson reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.23% to Rs 1365.46 crore

Net loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 7.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 49.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.23% to Rs 1365.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1669.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.33% to Rs 56.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 145.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.36% to Rs 5553.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5930.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1365.461669.855553.475930.5910.4311.059.399.3599.82145.56342.31401.3741.91101.57141.96241.31-7.9249.7256.45145.98

