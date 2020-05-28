JUST IN
Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.58% to Rs 1463.15 crore

Net loss of Prism Johnson reported to Rs 30.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 41.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.58% to Rs 1463.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1733.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.58% to Rs 1.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 5890.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6123.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1463.151733.08 -16 5890.076123.84 -4 OPM %9.1811.37 -9.159.81 - PBDT83.06150.24 -45 322.99412.51 -22 PBT8.2796.09 -91 72.43212.47 -66 NP-30.7541.85 PL 1.65116.40 -99

