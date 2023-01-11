Raghav Agrawal to take over as CEO of Dabur Intl on 13 Jan

-
Dabur India said that Raghav Agrawal has replaced Krishan Kumar Chutani as CEO of Dabur International.Krishan Kumar Chutani shall continue as CEO of Dabur International till the close of business hours on 13 January 2023 instead of 28 February 2023, as informed earlier.
Dabur India is one of India's leading FMCG companies. It is one of the world's largest ayurvedic and natural health care company. The FMCG major's consolidated net profit declined 2.83% to Rs 490.06 crore on 6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,986.49 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.
The Dabur India scrip was down 1.02% to Rs 548.80 on the BSE.
