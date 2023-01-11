JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Atishay spurts on bagging order

Capital Market 

Atishay jumped 15.74% to Rs 37.50 after the company said it received a work order from Central Pollution Control Board.

The order, worth Rs 1.90 crore, calls for implementation of centralised barcode system for tracking biomedical waste (CSBT-BMW).

Atishay is software development company providing customised software solutions for businesses. Net profit of Atishay declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore on 11.35% increase in net sales to Rs 5.10 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU