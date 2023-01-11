Atishay spurts on bagging order

Atishay jumped 15.74% to Rs 37.50 after the company said it received a work order from Central Pollution Control Board.

The order, worth Rs 1.90 crore, calls for implementation of centralised barcode system for tracking biomedical waste (CSBT-BMW).

Atishay is software development company providing customised software solutions for businesses. Net profit of Atishay declined 13.04% to Rs 0.20 crore on 11.35% increase in net sales to Rs 5.10 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

