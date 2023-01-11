Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 January 2023.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 January 2023.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd lost 10.22% to Rs 10.02 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalam Seeds Ltd tumbled 7.88% to Rs 131.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18133 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 152.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42834 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32766 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd pared 6.03% to Rs 141. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2180 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd corrected 5.73% to Rs 40.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10664 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)