Volumes jump at Tata Investment Corporation Ltd counter

eClerx Services Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 January 2023.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd saw volume of 3.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25857 shares. The stock increased 3.99% to Rs.2,267.30. Volumes stood at 78690 shares in the last session.

eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 27281 shares. The stock gained 4.16% to Rs.1,393.85. Volumes stood at 37420 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 86.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.15 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.74% to Rs.67.40. Volumes stood at 11 lakh shares in the last session.

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 244.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40.85 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.51% to Rs.765.00. Volumes stood at 83.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 97.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.16% to Rs.58.90. Volumes stood at 23.35 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:30 IST

