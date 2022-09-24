RailTel Corp appoints Sanjai Kumar as its MD & chairman

Sanjai has over 29 years of experience of working as an officer of IRSSE including over 20 years of experience of managing projects and marketing departments in the company.

RailTel Corporation of India on Firday (23 September 2022), post market hours announced the appointment of Sanjai Kumar as chairman & managing director of the company.

He is an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE1). He was currently working as director of networking, planning & marketing at the company.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. As on 30 June 2022, the Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.

The PSU company's consolidated net profit rose 22.3% to Rs 25.85 crore on 22.9% increase in net sales to Rs 376.85 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India declined 1.76% to end at Rs 105.75 on the BSE on Friday.

