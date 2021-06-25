RailTel Corporation bags order from AFNET

RailTel Corporation of India announced that the company has received a work order amounting to Rs. 89.09 crore (Inclusive of 18% GST) from Indian Air Force (AFNET).

The order from Indian Air Force (AFNET) is for providing of Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract for the AFNET Equipment and Associated Items for the period of two years.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 25 June 2021. Shares of RailTel Corporation of India fell 0.07% to settle at Rs 146.55 yesterday.

RailTel Corporation of India, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The OFC network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas.

