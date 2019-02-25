Railway Minister launches Rail Drishti Dashboard to promote transparency and accountability

Dashboard brings information from various sources under a single window

of Railways & Coal, Piyush Goyal has launched Rail Drishti dashboard, encompassing all the digitisation efforts in and promoting transparency and accountability. It brings information from various sources on a single platform and gives access to key statistics and parameters to every citizen of the country. This dashboard can be accessed using a desktop/laptop or a such as a phone or tablet. The application is mobile optimized for ease of use of public. The url of the dashboard is raildrishti.cris.org.in.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal said that under the able-leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, this Government has focused on people of and has become a Government accountable to every farmer, youth, poor, middle class and all those who have relations of any kind with this government. This is the first Government in the history of that showcased its report card to public every year. He further said that this government has used media and digital platforms for imparting all the information. This government has also tried to bring transparency in the working of all the Ministries.

The customer or railway passenger will get an exposure through this dashboard to the multifaceted transformation underway in across the country. The dashboard will also help make available every kind of information anytime, anywhere to anybody. The information, when it reaches to the weakest section of the society, develops their morale and instills confidence in them that the country is progressing and is on the move. The also advised to make Rail Drishti site simpler, user-friendly and easy to navigate.

The available information has been categorized under 15 user friendly sections on the Dashboard:

At A Glance: Gives information on 4 main parameters of This includes Passenger Reservation, Unreserved Ticketing, Earnings and Loading. The parameters of each element for different periods are displayed. Information on any station on Indian Railways can be viewed in this tab.

Services: Passengers can view and avail the status of any digital service offered. Rail Drishti consists of 6 services, namely, PNR enquiry, ODC application enquiry, Complaint Enquiry, Tender Enquiry, Shramik Enquiry and related enquiries. For citizen's convenience links to eight important railway websites are available here.

Trains On Run: Passengers can now track any train on the Indian Railways Network. Passengers will also be able to get information about the train as well as the contact number of the housekeeping staff. Filters are available to view specific trains.

IRCTC Kitchens: The Dashboard provides a facility to view live feeds from the cameras installed in various IRCTC base kitchens. Passengers can now view how the being served to them in trains is being cooked and packed.

Grievances: This section shows status of Grievances reported via Complaint Management System (COMS). It displays the number of grievances resolved and pending. Zone wise and Division wise breakup as well as complaint type wise breakup can be viewed via the Dashboard.

Achievements: Achievements of Indian Railways as a whole and achievements of Railways in various states can be viewed via the dashboard.

Station Images: The tab monitors the progress of some of the major initiatives launched to improve passenger experience on the Indian Railways network. It displays the images of various areas across the network before and after the work has been completed.

Heritage: The tab showcases the cultural aspect of travel on Indian Railways. There are 4 main sections in this tab, this includes, rail heritage, memorable journeys, 360 degree virtual tours of routes, trains, saloons, and the IRCTC tourism desk which provides important information and

Shramik Kalyan: This section provides information about the unorganized sector working with Railway contractors. The amount of wages distributed to the casual workers is available on the dashboard. The same can be seen department wise and zone wise for various time periods. This is an attempt to ensure that the laborers in the unorganized sector are paid their dues.

Bills: Bills required to be paid by Indian Railways to suppliers and their duration wise pendency can be viewed on the dashboard.

Freight Earnings: This section shows earnings of Freight across the Indian Railways Network. Earnings can be viewed for a day, for a week, for a month and for a year along with the zones and commodity wise breakup. Performance of nine major freight commodities has been made available.

Freight Loading/Unloading: Number of rakes and quantity of freight loaded and unloaded in a day, in a week, in a month and in a year along with their zones and commodity wise breakup is provided. Performance of nine major freight commodities has been made available.

Passenger Earnings: This section shows earnings of and Number of passengers, tickets, and earnings can be viewed. Further, in the performance of suburban, non-suburban, and mobile bookings can be viewed.

Expenditure: Details of the expenditure and works by the Indian Railways can be viewed. Figures of four different periods are displayed - performance during the day, during last 7 days, during the month and for the year.

Sugam - The Freight App: This tab give access to Indian Railways freight business information. It helps customers keep track of their consignment. It provides information on various terminals and associated nodal officers, indents status, prevailing freight rates, rake allocation plans, restrictions applicable etc. Freight performance and other statistics are also available on the tab.

