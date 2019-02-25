PM launches PM-KISAN scheme from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh

PM unveils development projects for and Eastern Uttar Pradesh

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan (PM-KISAN) from on 24 February 2019. With the launch, the first instalment of Rs 2000 will be directly credited to the of selected beneficiary farmers.

congratulated the farmers for the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan He also congratulated families engaged in dairy farming, and fisheries, as they now have access to Kisan Credit Cards.

Addressing the gathering, said that this day is etched in history, because the biggest scheme for farmers since independence, has begun today.

said that the Government is determined to make the farmers capable and empowered. He said that the Government is working to provide all the necessary means to the farmers, to enable them to double their income by 2022.

About 12 crore farmers are expected to benefit from PM-KISAN. The Prime Minister said that through this scheme, Rs 75000 crore will be transferred to farmers' accounts every year. He urged to send the lists of beneficiary farmers to the at the earliest, so that farmers can receive the benefit of this scheme in time.

The Prime Minister said that while the loan waivers announced periodically by earlier Governments, did not provide long term or comprehensive relief to the farmers, PM-KISAN will not only provide them relief, but will also mark a massive investment in the rural economy.

The Prime Minister said that PM-KISAN depends on direct transfer, and therefore the entire amount will reach the beneficiary.

He said that the Government is also investing about one lakh crore rupees to complete long pending irrigation projects, which will be of great and lasting help to farmers in many parts of the country. He also mentioned the 17 crore soil health cards, neem coating of urea, MSP for 22 crops at 50 percent above the cost price, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, and the e-NAM platform.

The Prime Minister said that farmers can now avail credit upto Rs 1.60 lakh, through Kisan Credit Cards. He also touched upon other welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers.

The Prime Minister said that the entire region of Eastern Uttar Pradesh is undergoing rapid transformation. Industry, and the Health sector are all witness to this change, he added.

He also said that about Rs 10000 crore worth of projects for the development of and Eastern Uttar Pradesh have been either inaugurated, or the foundation stone laid for them, today. He said these projects will improve ease of living. He said that schemes such as PM AwaasYojana, UjjwalaYojana, Ayushman Bharat etc are symbolic of the spirit of SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas.

