CBIC constitutes 3 Working Groups to recommend measures to facilitate trade and improve compliance

-
ALSO READ
China backs UN Security Council Resolution on Pulwama
G4 nations lament slow progress in Security Council reform process
SA assumes UN Security Council seat, says priority will be to end conflict on African continent
India, G4 nations voice concern over lack of progress in long-pending UN Security Council reform
G4 leaders seek early UNSC reform
-
Groups will submit their report within a period of two monthsThe Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has constituted three Working Groups to study and recommend measures to facilitate trade, promote exports and improve compliance. The Working Groups will focus on
* improving the legislative structure of customs tariff and update it to suit the emerging and future needs of the economy and industry. Special focus would be given to create a comprehensive export tariff structure to enhance India's export competitiveness
* export promotion and facilitation with emphasis on boosting exports through e-commerce, addressing the trade facilitation barriers faced in India's export markets and improving the quality of logistics services for exporters
* enhancing compliance, plugging loopholes to improve revenue collection on customs and curb IGST refund frauds
The groups will consult the stakeholders extensively, including the Export Promotion Councils and relevant wings of the Ministry of Commerce and industry.
The Groups will submit their report within a period of two months.
The recommendations of the Groups, which will be taken-up for the implementation on priority, would further enhance the ease of doing business and export competitiveness. CBIC will be using advanced data analytics tools for augmenting revenue and curbing frauds, said Pranab Kumar Das, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU