Railway stocks edge higher on hopes of higher allocation

Shares of eight companies operating in the railways-related sector edged higher on hopes of a boost to railways' capital expenditure.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 498.91 points, or 0.84% to 60,048.81
Container Corporation of India (up 1.15%), BEML (up 1.08%), IRCTC (up 2.09%), IRFC (up 1.97%), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 3.88%), IRCON International (up 2.74%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering (up 1.06%) and Titagarh Wagons (up 1.99%) rose. NELCO (down 0.66%), Hind Rectifiers (down 0.36%) fell.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently presenting the Budget 2023-2024 in Parliament. This is the final full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi government before the general election next year.
