Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 297.33 points or 1.41% at 21450.29 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.59%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.09%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.46%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.44%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 1.17%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.08%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.83%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.72%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.11%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 374.47 or 0.63% at 59924.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 106.8 points or 0.6% at 17768.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 354.56 points or 1.26% at 28560.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 93.99 points or 1.07% at 8911.69.

On BSE,2225 shares were trading in green, 698 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)