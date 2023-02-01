Escorts Kubota gains as total sales jumps 16% YoY in January

Escorts Kubota rose 1.09% to Rs 2,111.90 after the company's Agri Machinery Segment sold 6,649 tractors in January 2023, registering a growth of 16.5% as compared with 5,707 tractors sold in January 2022.

Domestic tractor sales in December 2022 stood at 6,235 tractors, recording a growth of 22.2% as against 5,103 tractors sold in December 2021.

Retail demand across geographies remained strong. Crop prices, both in the wholesale market as well as the (MSPs) are better than last year and growth are expected to continue during this quarter on the back of positive customer sentiments led by ample finance availability, better rabi sowing and early festive season in the month of March this year, the company said.

Export tractor sales declined 31.5% to 414 units sold in January 2023 from 604 units sold in the same period a year ago.

Escorts Kubota's Construction Equipment Segment in January 2023 sold 452 machines as against 375 machines sold in January 2022, recording a growth of 20.5%.

On the back of robust demand led by increased capital spending by Government on various infra projects including smart cities development and irrigation projects, we expect growth momentum to continue in coming months for material handling and construction machinery. The company stated in press release.

Escorts Kubota is an engineering conglomerate. The company has diversified business across three different verticals viz., agri machinery, construction equipment & railway equipment division.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 42.9% to Rs 98.83 crore despite of 11.9% jump in net sales to Rs 1,890.80 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

