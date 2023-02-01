APAR Industries jumps 37% in two days after strong Q3 outcome

APAR Industries jumped 14.07% to Rs 1927.20, rising for the second straight session after strong Q3 results.

Shares of APAR Industries have risen 36.88% in two sessions. It hit an upper circuit limit of 20% to settle at Rs 1,689.45 on Tuesday, 31 January 2023.

The company during trading hours on Tuesday announced that its consolidated net profit surged 210% to Rs 170 crore and revenue jumped 77% to Rs 3,942 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22. EBIDTA stood at Rs 349 crore, up 174% YoY.

In the conductor segment, revenue grew 103% YoY with volumes growing 99% YoY during Q3. EBIDTA for the quarter came in at ₹ 227 crores. (up 410% YoY). EBIDTA post forex expanding to 49,942 per MT, owing to an improved product & geography mix. Revenue from premium products increased to 44% in Q3FY23 and exports were up 288% YoY.

The segment order book as on end of Q3FY23 stands Rs 4,885 crore, of which premium product accounts 44%.

In the speciality oils segment, Q3 revenue grew 38% YoY, driven by volume-led growth and base oil prices. Volume up 9% YoY. EBIDTA post forex adjustment was at 1,646 per KI down by 76% YoY.

In the cables solutions segment, Q3 revenue grew 89% YoY, led by strong growth in exports and elastomeric products. Exports tripled vs O3 FY22 and contributed 49% of sales in O3 FY23. EBIDTA post forex adjustment improved to 11.8% in Q3FY23.

Kushal N Desai, chairman & MD of APAR Industries said, "The third quarter continued its momentum by recording historic high top-line as well as bottom-line. We witnessed volume growth across all the three divisions and the net profit tripled on a year-on-year basis. We are optimistic about the growth prospects of our company as we believe we are appropriately placed to tap the benefits of infra-led spends, push towards renewable energy as well as China+1."

APAR Industries is a diversified conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)