Railways freight loading dips 21.3% in May 2020

Freight loading improves 26% over April 2020

Freight loading of the Indian Railway (IR) dipped 21.3% to 82.58 million tonnes (mt) in May 2020 over May 2019. Meanwhile, the freight revenue declined 32.7% to Rs 7437.59 crore in May 2020.

However, the IR has exhibited sequential improvement in freight traffic and freight revenues in May 2020 over April 2020. The freight traffic improved 26%, while the freight revenue moved up 24% over April 2020.

The net tonne kilometers (ntkm) declined 28.1% to 41939 million in May 2020. The revenue per tonne fell 14.4% to Rs 901, while the revenue per ntkm declined 6.3% to 177 paise.

IR's freight loading stood at 147.99 mt in April-May FY2021, showing a dip of 28.1% over 205.94 mt in April-May FY2020.

Coal transportation, accounting for 44.8% of the total loading, dipped 30.6% to 37.00 mt, while loading declined for iron ore at 29.0% to 8.97 mt and container service 19.3% to 4.30 mt in May 2020. The loading of petroleum oil products fell 18.1% to 3.26 mt, cement 8.0% to 8.31 mt and raw material for steel plant 31.7% to 1.49 mt in May 2020. Further, the loading of finished steel also declined 14.6% to 3.81 mt, other goods 3.6% to 6.74 mt and fertilizers 1.5% to 3.83 mt, while that of food grains increased 58.1% to 4.87 mt in May 2020.

The Revenue from coal transportation, accounting for 40.2% of the total freight revenue, declined 45.9% to Rs 2987.25 crore, while freight revenue dipped for finished steel at 46.0% to Rs 371.57 crore, iron ore 24.7% to Rs 700.60 crore and other goods 22.4% to Rs 539.67 crore. The loading revenue of container service also declined 29.1% to Rs 375.61 crore, cement 17.1% to Rs 660.94 crore and fertilizers 23.0% to Rs 412.71 crore. Further, the freight revenue from petroleum oil products also fell 13.5% to Rs 446.29 crore and raw material for steel plant 31.5% to Rs 130.07 core, while that of food grains jumped 26.3% to Rs 812.88 crore in May 2020.

