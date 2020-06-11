Fuel Product consumption dips 23.3% in May 2020

Fuel Product consumption jumps 47.5% in May 2020 over April 2020

India's fuel product consumption or sales dipped 23.3% to 14.65 million tonnes (mt) in May 2020 over a year ago. However, the consumption of fuel products has jumped 47.5% over 9.94 mt in April 2020.

Diesel sales plunged 29.4% to 5.50 mt, petrol 35.4% to 1.77 mt, petcoke 28.7% to 1.52 mt, ATF 83.6% to 0.11 mt and others 19.3% to 0.79 mt in May 2020 over April 2020. Further, the consumption of bitumen also declined 21.4% to 0.57 mt, lubes/greases 27.9% to 0.26 mt, kerosene 32.4% to 0.18 mt and fuel oil 6.9% to 0.48 mt. However, the consumption of naphtha moved up 36.3% to 1.08 mt, LPG 12.8% to 2.32 mt and light diesel oil (LDO) 40.5% to 0.07 mt in May 2020.

Consumption or sales of fuel products rose 34.3% to 24.58 mt in April-May 2020-21 over April-May 2019-20. Sales of diesel plunged 42.1% to 8.74 mt, petrol 47.2% to 2.74 mt, petcoke 39.4% to 2.66 mt, ATF 87.3% to 0.17 mt and bitumen 45.9% to 0.77 mt. Further, the consumption of others also declined 27.9% to 1.46 mt, fuel oil 23.4% to 0.78 mt, kerosene 40.6% to 0.31 mt and lubes/greases 23.3% to 0.47 mt. However, the consumption of LPG moved up 12.5% to 4.45 mt, naphtha 11.4% to 1.94 mt and LDO 2.8% to 0.10 mt in April-May 2020-21.

