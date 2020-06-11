Currency In Circulation Rises 0.9% On Week

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) reported that currency in circulation rose 0.9% on the week to stand at Rs 26.39 lakh crore as on June 5 2020. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money increased 1.1% on the week to Rs 31.65 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 19% on a year ago basis compared to 13.9% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has risen by 7.8% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 4.5%.

