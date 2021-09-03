Rain Carbon update on impact of Hurricane Ida on its calcination facilities in Louisiana

Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, today announces that it is still assessing the impact of Hurricane Ida on several of its U. S. calcination facilities after the category 4 storm made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

As a precautionary measure in advance of the hurricane hitting the U. S.

Gulf Coast, the company temporarily curtailed operations at its calcination, energy and terminal facilities in Chalmette, Gramercy and Norco, Louisiana, as well as its calcination plant in Purvis, Mississippi. In addition, activities at the creosote distribution center in Avondale, Louisiana, were curtailed. The company's Lake Charles calcination, energy and terminal facilities in Louisiana and its Robinson calciner in Illinois have remained in operation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)