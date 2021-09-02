Adani Green Energy to raise USD 750 mn via Senior Notes

The Management Committee of Adani Green Energy has approved the issuance of USD denominated senior secured notes (Notes) aggregating to US$ 750 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the Notes.

The Notes are expected be listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading and the India International Exchange (IFSC).

Interest on the Notes is payable at 4.375% per annum, payable semiannually on 08 March and 08 September of each year, commencing from the first payment date being 08 March 2022.

The notes are deemed to be allotted on 08 September 2021.

