Airtel demonstrates India's first cloud gaming experience on a 5G network

Bharti Airtel has successfully conducted India's first cloud gaming session in a 5G environment.

The demonstration was conducted in Manesar (Gurgaon) as part of the ongoing 5G trials using spectrum allotted by the Department of Telecom (Government of India).

For the 5G cloud gaming demonstration, Airtel partnered with two of India's leading gamers - Mortal (Naman Mathur) and Mamba (Salman Ahmad). Leveraging the gaming technology platform from Blacknut, a sprint racing challenge on Asphalt was unveiled for Mortal and Mamba to put their gaming skills to test in a blazing fast and ultra-low latency 5G environment.

