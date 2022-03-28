Rajesh Exports Ltd Slides 3.06%

Rajesh Exports Ltd has lost 5.62% over last one month compared to 1.39% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.19% rise in the SENSEX

Rajesh Exports Ltd lost 3.06% today to trade at Rs 663.85. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.97% to quote at 41649.78. The index is down 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vaibhav Global Ltd decreased 2.26% and Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 1.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 30.51 % over last one year compared to the 16.47% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Rajesh Exports Ltd has lost 5.62% over last one month compared to 1.39% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7796 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 52225 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 994.5 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 472 on 25 Mar 2021.

